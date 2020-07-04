GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is now a new way to stay up to date with what's happening arts and culture-wise in Greensboro.

It's called the Greensboro At Home Arts and Creativity Guide.

It's a daily digest of virtual events, programs, and experiences hosted by Greensboro artists and art organizations.

Ryan Deal with Creative Greensboro said this is a way to keep supporting the arts in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



"We want to make sure that our community knows that the arts and culture community is still here for them all be it in different ways," Chief Economy Creative Officer for the city of Greensboro Ryan Deal said.



Many organizations have turned to digital platforms to get their work out there and stay relevant.



"We recognize that there was not a consolidated resource to help connect the community to all of these programs that are occurring," Deal said.



So Creative Greensboro and ArtsGreensboro partnered to create the guide.



"You can follow along with a concert that is being produced by Triad Stage with local musicians or you can check in with the children's museum and the chickens," Deal said.



There's something in the guide for everyone and most events are free.

To access, all you have to do is click the link on the guide.



Deal said a new version will be released every weekday until the stay at home order is over because he believes arts and culture are needed now more than ever.



"We believe at Creative Greensboro that arts and culture speak to our time. They provide us opportunities to reflect, remember, hope, imagine, heal, and they bring us moments of joy and levity," Deal said.



You can find the guide on Creative Greensboro and ArtsGreensboro's Facebook pages.

They are also looking for artists and programs to add to the list. So if you are an artist or creative, they want to hear from you. Just head to their website.

