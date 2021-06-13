Greensboro bakery shutters High Point location: 'The national labor shortage has left us vulnerable'

Amoroso's Bakery closed its High Point Location on June 12 after serving customers there for 11 years. The Greensboro locations remains open.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A popular North Carolina bakery closed its location in High Point, citing difficulties finding enough employees.

In the announcement, Amoroso's Bakery said, "we have come to the difficult decision to consolidate our locations due to the national labor shortage."

Amoroso's Bakery is still keeping its Greensboro location open at 5803-A Hunt Club Road. WFMY News 2 spoke with the manager on Sunday.

"Unfortunately it was just due to labor. It had nothing to do with sales. Our sales had been great. We started out 6 months ago with 22, 24 employees, and now it's down to 11 employees. We had to operate with what we had, and unfortunately just couldn't make it," said manager Meredith Watson.

Watson said Amoroso's Bakery is still hoping to find new employees.

"We are making the best with what we've got. We are always hiring. Anytime somebody calls or comes in, we are always hiring, always looking for new people, always looking to teach," Watson said.

In a Facebook post, the bakery explained their reasons for shuttering the High Point location.

To our loyal patrons, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our High Point location effective June... Posted by Amoroso's Bakery on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The shortage of workers is also being felt by other businesses across North Carolina, according to NC Today, a publication from The North Carolina Department of Commerce and our Labor & Economic Analysis Division.

"North Carolina’s employment recovery stalled in April as the state recorded a net decline of 5,800 jobs. Employers are posting more job openings than ever, but worker shortages persist as labor force participation remains stuck below its prepandemic rate," analysts wrote in NC Today.