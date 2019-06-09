GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a bank Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at Premier Federal Credit Union on Yanceyville Street around 8 a.m.

Police are not looking for any suspects at this time. They are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

Stay current, stay informed and stay safe with the WFMY mobile app.