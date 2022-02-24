Greensboro barber retires after 60 years in the business

Bill Cockrell began his career in 1962. In the 70s, he started cutting hair at Huffman's Barbershop on Battleground Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro barber is retiring after decades in the business.

Bill Cockrell has been a barber for 60 years. He started cutting hair at Huffman's Barbershop on Battleground Avenue in 1970. It's now called Iron and Cloth Barbershop.

"I've always been interested in hair. It fascinated me to watch somebody cut someone's hair. And I said, 'that's what I want to do,'" Cockrell said.

In the 60s he enrolled in Winston-Salem barber school. Years later he went to many barber shows to learn new techniques.

"We had a show in Orlando that brought people in 1979, it brought them from all over the United States. I met a lot of different barbers. It was amazing," said Cockrell.

He also competed in a North Carolina State Championship in the 1970s for barbers where he won first place. "That was one of my biggest accomplishments," expressed Cockrell.

Before he could put his clippers away one last time Thursday. He gave his longtime client Ned Jones one final cut.

"My wife's uncle put me in Bill's direction back in 72' and I haven't left yet," said Jones. "I like the way he does his work. A lot of people nowadays don't do the razor cut and styling like Bill does."

Cockrell tells News 2 he will cherish the friendships he made along the way. "Ned and I go back a long way. We did a lot of things and we usually took trips, took bus trips and we go out to eat," said Cockrell.