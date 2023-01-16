Beyond Sports NC expanding into Forsyth County

Beyond Sports NC is a Greensboro-based company that provides equipment to Title 1, underfunded public schools in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro-based company that provides athletic equipment and sports clinic for underfunded public schools, Beyond Sports NC, is expanding into Forsyth County. They will begin working with students at Kimberley Park Elementary School beginning this spring.

Beyond Sports NC currently serves 12 schools throughout Guilford County, but this will be company's first foray into Forsyth County.

"We're excited about being able to take our program into Forsyth County," Mike Kennedy said, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC. "There's a growing need among schools with low-income populations to have a viable athletic program that can make students healthier and physically fit."

Beyond Sports donates recess bags to schools in need of sports equipment such as basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, and dodge balls.

This company also operates sports clinics to help promote physical activity. Beyond Sports NC has also provided benches, and improvements to athletic fields.

"Most Title 1 schools just don't have the financial resources to provide their students with a full complement of sports equipment, and that can have a negative impact on academic performance," Michaela Amidon said, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC.