Greensboro-based Omega Sports officially closed Wednesday after 45 years

The company started in Greensboro in 1978 and expanded to several other locations across the state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Omega Sports officially closed its doors Wednesday after 45 years of business.

The business started in Greensboro and currently has seven locations across North Carolina including Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Wilmington, and two locations in Charlotte.

Officials said the decision to close was made after conferring with Omega's financial and legal advisors.

Nearby businesses that have been around for nearly the same amount of time are sad to see Omega Sports go.

"Today looks sad, it looks very sad all the shelves are empty and I hate to see any business go out of service," said next-door restaurant owner Sam Helmi.

Omega Sports sponsored several road races through Junction 311 Endurance Sports.

Junction 311 said despite the closing, all races are still on.

The company said the COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging with subsequent supply chain shortages, wage and cost inflation, and economic uncertainties that have taken a toll on the business.

"We are grateful for our incredible team of dedicated employees who have unselfishly and professionally served our customers and communities for over four decades," The company wrote in a statement sent to customers.

