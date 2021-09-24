Greensboro basketball academy honors High Point 4-year-old who accidentally shot himself

Nasir Fagan's family was there for the emotional tribute. His teammates and coach retired his jersey.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro basketball academy held a touching tribute for a High Point four-year-old died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun back in July.

The Triad Basketball Academy of Greensboro retired Nasir Fagan's jersey Friday.

"It was very tragic and we wanted to do something to shine a light and give something to the Fagan family in remembrance to show our condolences to them," Kwagi Heath said.

Heath is a trainer at the academy and works with many children. He said Nasir stood out.

"I wasn't actually his coach," Heath said. "I don't know how the connection came but when he saw me, my leg was the first leg that he grabbed on to every time we came in contact."

He said Nasir was a kind little boy with a bright future.

High Point Police said the boy found a gun under a couch cushion while visiting someone else's home and while his mother was in the other room.

Police charged Nasir's mother with felony child abuse. The homeowner was charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances.

Police said they also found two other firearms, multiple firearms accessories, ammunition, marijuana, and cocaine.

"When I heard about the death it just killed my soul," Heath said. "I hope the Fagan family can get through it."

At half time during the academy's tiny league games, Nasir's family came to half court to be presented with a framed No. 9 jersey. His mother tearfully accepted the black jersey with his name and golden wings around his number.

Another family member thanked the academy for their support. The Fagan family declined to speak with WFMY News 2 due to the ongoing investigation and pending court case.

"I pray for them. I’m morning with them. I’m hurt just like them. I just hope we can all learn from it," Heath said.

Heath hopes other parents will take this as an important reminder.