GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hazmat teams and Greensboro Fire are at a BB&T location following reports of a possible gas leak.

Greensboro Fire says they got a call at 8:37 a.m. Thursday about people complaining of the smell of gas, feeling sick, and that their eyes were burning.

Fire companies and hazmat teams are at the BB&T on Airport Center Drive right now investigating. The entire building has been evacuated.

They cannot confirm that this is a gas leak yet, but they're still investigating.

