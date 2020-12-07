Greensboro biker dies in Reidsville crash: NCSHP

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 29 at the intersection of Cornelius Road in Rockingham County.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Greensboro biker has died following a crash in Reidsville Sunday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 29 at the intersection of Cornelius Road in Rockingham County.

Troopers said Anna Howard, 57, of Reidsville N.C., was driving south and Donald Lee Farrar, 64, of Greensboro N.C., was traveling across U.S. Highway 29 from Cornelius Road. Troopers said Farrar collided with Howard in the right lane.

Farrar was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital where he later died. Howard was not injured, and no charges have been made according to the NCSHP.