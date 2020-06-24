x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

New 'Black Lives Matter' mural coming to downtown Greensboro

It's the latest in a series of city-approved murals in the Triad city.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another mural is coming to downtown Greensboro. 

It's the latest in a series of art projects promoting racial equality. 

According to the city of Greensboro, portions of Elm Street and February One Place will be closed starting on Friday, June 26. Elm Street will be closed from Market to Washington Streets. It will be reopened on Monday, June 29 at 7 a.m. once the mural is done. 

Artist Rasheeda Shankle will work with several others including project leaders Kelly Creacy-Durham and Jason Keith. 

The mural will read "Black Lives Matter." It's the second street mural approved under the city of Greensboro's new Street Mural Program. 

VERIFY: Donations to Black Lives Matter do not go directly to the Democratic Party

Protesters shut down streets in Winston-Salem

'One Love' downtown Greensboro street mural completed!

00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000