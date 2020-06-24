New 'Black Lives Matter' mural coming to downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another mural is coming to downtown Greensboro.
It's the latest in a series of art projects promoting racial equality.
According to the city of Greensboro, portions of Elm Street and February One Place will be closed starting on Friday, June 26. Elm Street will be closed from Market to Washington Streets. It will be reopened on Monday, June 29 at 7 a.m. once the mural is done.
Artist Rasheeda Shankle will work with several others including project leaders Kelly Creacy-Durham and Jason Keith.
The mural will read "Black Lives Matter." It's the second street mural approved under the city of Greensboro's new Street Mural Program.
