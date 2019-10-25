GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are getting an early start on their Halloween Booze It and Lose It Campaign. They're setting up sobriety checkpoints around town to keep the roads safe.

The campaign is actually a statewide effort. All 100 of North Carolina's counties are participating.

It's an effort to curb drunk driving and keep pedestrians safe during the holiday. Checkpoints will be on several major roads through Halloween, so keep an eye out for them and for trick-or-treaters in your area.

Law enforcement reminds you to be mindful of those pedestrians, and never drink and drive.