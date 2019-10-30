GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many kids get excited for their birthday knowing they'll probably get some cool new toys.

But one Greensboro boy gets excited about what he gives away.

For the last 6 years, 10-year-old Sean Doyle Murphy has focused on others for his birthday.

"There's lots of kids that need help out there," he said.

Instead of gifts, the Greensboro boy collects items to donate to charity.

"I see so many children they have so much and so many kids that have nothing," his mother Traci Claywell said. "And I didn't want my kid to think that more things are what matters."

The tradition started when he turned 5. At his birthday party, he collected food to donate to "Backpack Beginnings", a non-profit that ensure kids who depend on getting food at school during the week, also have it through the weekend.

"You know it's a really good feeling and making other people happy. I think that's the best way of making yourself happy, is making other people happy," Sean Doyle said.

This year Sean Doyle and his friends donated to "The Family Room." They collect items for foster families

"They were really joyful lots of thank you's and just all-around happiness," Sean Doyle said.

His mother Traci says their family knows what it's like to need help.

"When I've had some bad very bad times sometimes with strangers who lifted me up," she said.

Now that her family has more than enough, she wants to make sure others are taken care of.

"I think Greensboro has so many blessed children and there's nothing wrong with being blessed but there's so many children that have nothing in Greensboro in Guilford County," she said.

Claywell says "The Family Room" is always accepting donations and are really looking for high chairs and cribs. You can drop off donations to their building located at 2317 Stanley Road in Greensboro. Because they don't have set office hours, call (336) 708-1042 before you head that way.