For the second year in a row, Greensboro budget could include a property tax increase

The Greensboro City Council will meet this week to vote on the 2024-2025 budget. Some council members oppose the proposal because of a 4-cent property tax hike.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro recently held a work session regarding the proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

The proposal would increase full-time police officer salaries to $57,000, after they complete the Academy.

Starting pay would increase to $18 an hour, for all employees.

In an effort to balance the budget, the city manager is calling for a 4-cent property tax increase, which not all city council members support, including Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

"It's not the four cent, it's not that number it is what is the actual revenue and how much do property values actually affect our property owners?" said Zack Matheny(District 3).

"Last year there was a historic increase. I think we've recognized a lot of that stuff and it doesn't mean we shouldn't have the second highest increase this budget," said Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

Other council members argue the increase is necessary.

"It's time to put a big boy and big girl Bridges on and face the hard truths that we have to deal with for that reason I will support the four cents," said Tammi Thurm(District 5).

"I don't like taxes, who likes taxes? But they are necessary to have a quality of life," said Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson.

City taxpayers we spoke with also oppose the tax increase.

I think they need to think through what the average person is going through in addition to what they need for the city because everybody has to tighten their belt a little bit," said Becca Crutchfield.

"We did have a huge tax increase last year, and I see no justification for another increase on top of the huge one that we had last year," said Jim Bennett.

It's not solely residents that oppose the increase.

"Property tax from the previous year to this year's bill went up 35%, that's the biggest jump we've ever seen," Said Jimmy Patel.

Patel owns several hotels in the Gate City.

He says after last year's increase, their property tax increased nearly $100,000.

"We've been hit with a lot of different things at the same time, and nobody was expecting the property tax piece to be one of those major increases. We do businesses in some other towns in North Carolina, but we have not seen this type of jump anywhere else other than Greensboro," said Patel.

If council approves the 4-cent property tax increase, it would raise property tax on a home valued at $200,000 by about $96 a year.

The increase would generate an additional $60 million in revenue.