'The business community craves predictability and stability' | Greensboro business leaders express renewed economic optimism in 2021

The start of the new year may look a lot like 2020. But, community leaders and business owners are hopeful for positive changes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2020 was a year full of plans falling through in a spectacular fashion, due to the pandemic. Big time, economy-boosting events were suddenly cancelled, as state leaders enacted safety measures and restrictions on businesses.

"If 2020 taught us anything, it's that you have to be prepared for anything - but understand it's hard to predict anything," said Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Christensen.

Christensen says they're looking forward to upcoming events this year - especially the ACC Tournament. It's unclear whether fans will be permitted, but he says the event is still a win for the Greensboro community.

Excitement builds, too, for new business venture all across town. But, Christensen believes things will really get going when the vaccine is widely available - when people are more comfortable that the virus is at bay.

"When this virus is wrestled to its knees and we feel good about going out - there is so much pent up demand," he said, "There are going to be a lot of businesses that are going to be able to take advantage of people being ready to go out to eat, and have a drink or two, and go to a play and go to a movie - do the things that quite frankly we haven't been able to do for almost a year now.

"The business community really craves predictability, stability. And I'm not sure that we are quite there yet."

For now, many will rely on a second round of PPP, and assistance from the Chamber to stay operational, waiting for things to level out.

"I'm absolutely optimistic for all businesses - not just ours," said Jalen Knotts with Seafood Destiny.

The Gate City Boulevard restaurant is expanding, now with a food truck, and between February and March, another location downtown. Grateful for their own success in the midst of a pandemic, they're eager to see everyone benefit from a better economy.

"People are going to be looking for a new experience, so we can provide that to them," Knotts said, "It's going to be tremendous for all new businesses."