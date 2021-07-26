Greensboro holds town hall to get feedback on proposed safety ordinance

After months of violent crime in Greensboro, Greensboro city leaders heard from the public about what actions they should take.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community members voiced mixed feelings about a drafted safety proposal from the City of Greensboro Monday.

City officials released this proposal to create a Safety Review Board on Friday.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan stressed that the proposal is just the first phase of a plan but some business owners are concerned about how the plan would work.

The proposal would create a citywide Safety Review Board to look at violent incidents at businesses around the city. That board would hold a meeting within seven days of an incident and could suggest steps that the business take to make things safer.

The city said it would include no fines against businesses. The board would talk to the business owner and consider factors like whether the business had other incidents in the past.

Some business owners worry this proposal unfairly targets nightlife like bars, restaurants and events.

"We need you guys' help," one event promoter said. "We don't need you guys to point the finger at us and close down our small businesses. Our small businesses are what keeps our family fed. Our small businesses are what keep the crime down."

The proposal comes after months of town halls and amid continued violence in the city. Four people were stabbed at Tranquilo in April. The bar lost its liquor license over it.

Earlier this month, five people were hurt in two downtown nightclub shootings. One of them was a teenager.

Then over the weekend, one person was shot at a gentleman's club.

Four city workers would serve on the safety board under the current plan:

A member of the Greensboro Police Department

A member of the Greensboro Fire Department

A member of the city Engineering and Inspections Department

A member of the city Neighborhood Development Department

Some people in the community think business owners should be represented on the board. Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that is a change they are willing to consider for the plan.

She also said the city is trying to make this work for all businesses.

"We don't want to put anybody out of business," Vaughan said. "We want to keep people in business safely. We are not looking to put on owners restrictions or to have small businesses spend a lot of money."

Mayor Vaughan said the plan is to take the feedback from Monday's meeting and put it into a new draft. From there, there will be another town hall.