GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Triad parents continue to adjust to online learning at home with their kids, a Greensboro car dealer wants to help out to ensure kids can access school work.

Rice Toyota is extended its internet access to their parking lot.

" This community has been great and supportive of our dealership for more than 50 years", said Garson Rice, dealership principal. "We thought it would be a nice way to give back to the community during these tough times"

Any Guilford County family who has a child can park anywhere in the parking lot to access online schoolwork.

Rice said the free service is available around the clock.

"Some folks fall behind on their bills and they may lose their internet and we think we need to help the kids with their schoolwork and help them stay consistent with their learning process during times like this.” Rice said. “It's important to us."

The information needed to access the service is on Facebook at Rice Toyota.

The free wifi will be available to students as long as its needed.

