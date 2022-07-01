Greensboro delays cart roll back enforcement, focuses on certain households

Field Operations Department says they will focus on those households that have left their carts out for extended periods of time

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In response to numerous concerns about the 7-7-7 rule that was announced Tuesday, the Field Operations Department will delay enforcement of the fee for 120 days.

The roll back fee of $25 was developed to help address neighbors' complaints that some households leave carts in the street for days or weeks.

The city of Greensboro said they would charge a $25 fee for trash and recycling containers that are left at the curb in violation of the 7-7-7 rule:

Place your containers at the curb after 7 p.m. the night before your service day.

All containers should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your service day.

All containers should be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. on your service day.

"The intent is not to punish people who want to put their can out 4-5 hours early because they have to work," Field Operations Director, Julo Delgado, said. "The program is to make the community better."

Delgado said the new fee will be assessed to residents who need a little but more time to set out or bring back their carts due to busy schedules or other limitations.

The department says they will focus on those households that have left their carts out for extended periods of time and are causing a nuisance to the neighborhood.