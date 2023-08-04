Triad to cash in on Wyndham Championship's $35 Million economic impact

According to the PGA Tour, the tournament brings big money and big business to Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham Championship is well underway and throughout the triad, from Greensboro to Jamestown, business are also cashing in.

The tournament is no small payday either.

The PGA Tour estimates the Wyndham has a $35-40 million dollar impact on the Triad.

Including international exposure through days of television broadcasts.

"It's been really nice seeing the golfers, their wives, the whole team, just coming out and supporting us," said Shannon Cain with Southern Roots in Jamestown.

Locally, restaurants are preparing for a busy weekend.

Over at Southern Roots, managers have prepared by beefing up staffing and stocking the kitchen.

"I feel like starting right off on Tuesday, we definitely saw some more foot traffic. As for the service in the kitchen, it's all hands on deck all week and we expect Friday and Saturday to just keep increasing," said Cain.

Hotel managers also say they are fully booked.

Over at the Proximity Hotel, staff spent Friday afternoon welcoming guests just checking in for the weekend.

Manager Michael Reynolds says the Wyndham is an event they are sure to prioritize every year.

"Summer time is sometimes kind of a low point in the season for our hotels in our market and this comes right at the right time. Tournaments fill us up Thursday through Sunday and it's wonderful," said Reynolds.

The Wyndham Championship runs through Sunday.

If your travels take you near Sedgefield Country Club or Gate City Blvd., be sure to expect additional traffic.