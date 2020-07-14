Pulling the Triad together through honest conversation

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hopes their "One City, One Film" initiative can make a difference.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Chamber and the Greensboro Public Library had an idea. Bring the community together by working through sometimes difficult conversations to come out stronger on the other side.

"We’re starting by encouraging our fellow residents to watch the movie “The Hate U Give,” or to read the book it’s based on. This will give us all a common language and starting point for talking about inequality in our community", said chamber president Brent Christensen.

After watching the film on your own residents can join in on one of a series of virtual community discussions through Zoom planned for July 21,22 and 23.

Times for each day vary. On July 21st it starts at 9am. On the 22nd it starts at 1pm and on the 23rd it begins at 6pm.