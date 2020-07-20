Developing leadership that embraces inclusion and diversity

The "Other Voices" program at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is leading they way to a new future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nation opened its eyes to systemic racism to a huge degree after the death of George Floyd. But one Greensboro entity has fought this issue for decades before, training area leaders in how to implement inclusion and diversity and understanding in their respective workplaces.

Other Voices is a leadership development experience in which participants take part in open dialogues to see and discuss the roots of prejudice.

The goal is to develop a vision for dealing with problems; and develop skills and strategies for alleviating these problems individually, at the workplace, and in the community.

The roots of the Other Voices program began in 1990 with a collaboration with Leadership Greensboro, members of the Human Relations Commission, and the mayor.