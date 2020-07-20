x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Developing leadership that embraces inclusion and diversity

The "Other Voices" program at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is leading they way to a new future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nation opened its eyes to systemic racism to a huge degree after the death of George Floyd. But one Greensboro entity has fought this issue for decades before, training area leaders in how to implement inclusion and diversity and understanding in their respective workplaces.

Other Voices is a leadership development experience in which participants take part in open dialogues to see and discuss the roots of prejudice.

The goal is to develop a vision for dealing with problems; and develop skills and strategies for alleviating these problems individually, at the workplace, and in the community.

The roots of the Other Voices program began in 1990 with a collaboration with Leadership Greensboro, members of the Human Relations Commission, and the mayor.

 The group launched the Other Voices program in 1993 and since then over 600 people have gone through the program.

RELATED: Pulling the Triad together through honest conversation

RELATED: High-risk vs. low-risk: Here's what to consider when planning summer outings, activities

RELATED: Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Connects businesses with local suppliers to safely reopen