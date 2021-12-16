$1,800 bonuses rewarded to employees at a Greensboro Child Development Center

His Glory Child Development Center gave employees $1,800 bonuses. The money comes from North Carolina stabilization grants.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early for workers at an early child development center in Greensboro.

His Glory Child Development Center gave employees $1,800 bonuses. The money comes from North Carolina stabilization grants.

A co-director of the center says this money was given to honor the hard work and sacrifices her employees made during the pandemic.

"You see the resilience that employees have coming in every day, working with the children like they're supposed to, impacting on the parents and the families," said Norman.

The center stayed open since the pandemic first began.

"It has been very interesting, challenging. We have had to do virtual learning with the school-aged programs. Employees are you know, they're scared to come to work, we had to deal with those particular things but we got through it," said Co-Director Consquela Norman.

That's the kind of determination Norman is thankful for. All 24 employees received the $1,800 dollar bonus.

"The money could have been used for fixed costs. That is for making sure that the businesses' daycare centers pay their overhead costs and expenses that they have every day. So, we decided to take some of those funds to our employees to give back," said Norman.

Kameka Patterson is a Pre-K teacher at the center.

"I've been working in this program here at this facility for 17 years and children are my passion," said Patterson.

Patterson says she's thankful for the center's appreciation especially during the holidays.

"For my family, it means a lot. I had surgery and this is my Christmas money. So, this is how I'm doing Christmas for my family so it means a lot for me," said Patterson.