GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to the outbreak and growing concerns of COVID-19, the Greensboro Children’s Museum has announced it will temporarily close.

“While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 related to the Museum, we want to ensure the safety of children and families in our community by following the recommendations set forth by our state government. We will issue refunds for all guests who purchased tickets for future play sessions. Also, Museum staff will be in contact with caregivers of children enrolled in upcoming programs and guests with scheduled parties. We’ll be making adjustments to membership terms once we return to our normal operating hours. Members can look for more information in a future Member Memo.”

Saturday, NC Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order to close all K-12 public schools for two weeks, effective Monday, March 16. The executive order also barred the use of gatherings of more than 100 people.

RELATED: Governor Roy Cooper issues executive order to close all public schools in North Carolina

The museum says it will evaluate re-opening on a weekly basis. You can view the full release by clicking here.

Other Stories:

BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates

Hornets establish fund to help hourly employees affected by coronavirus pandemic

NC coronavirus updates: 32 cases reported statewide