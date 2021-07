Genesis Baptist Church will give away 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes on Friday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: This video is from Jan. 2018 and features the sweet potato giveaway at the church.

Oh, my sweet potatoes! A Greensboro church is giving away a lot of sweet potatoes!

The potatoes will be available in the parking lot of the church located at 2812 East Bessemer Ave. in Greensboro.