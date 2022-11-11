Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2

New Jerusalem Cathedral took their seniors to see the film on opening night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night.

For several seniors, this was their first time in a public setting in two years since the beginning of the pandemic.

They got dressed up and took pictures in front of the theater before going in to watch the movie.

