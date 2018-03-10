GREENSBORO (WFMY) - Greensboro City Attorney Tom Carruthers has resigned, the city announced Tuesday night.

In an email, the city says they've accepted Carruthers' resignation, ending his term as City Attorney since 2014. City council has appointed Jamiah Waterman to be the acting City Attorney.

Carruthers joined the city's legal department in 2009.

“We appreciate Mr. Carruthers’ contributions and legal representation during the nine years he has been with the City of Greensboro,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “We wish Tom all the best and much success in his future endeavors.”

“The last four years have been the highlight of my career to date and I am proud of my accomplishments and those of the entire staff,” said Carruthers. “It has been an honor to serve City Council and the residents of Greensboro. I am excited for my next challenge, but I will always cherish my experience with the City of Greensboro.”

Waterman, the current Human Resources Director for the city, is licensed to practice law.

The City Council will hold a national search to fill the position.

