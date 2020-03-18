GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Transit Authority has stepped up their cleaning efforts in a big way since the coronavirus pandemic started making headlines.

"Right now buses are getting sanitized 3-4 times a day," Kevin Elwood said.

He works for the Greensboro Transit Agency in marketing and communications.

"With the changes now we're running the buses hourly and that is to allow time for the buses to be sanitized in between some of the runs."

Cleaners are focusing on areas that are constantly touched on buses.

"We're now using a medical-based sanitizer to wipe down the buses not only at night, but throughout the day in between runs to help reduce the virus from being on the bus."

Elwood says he knows some people still have to get to work or take care of their families, and hopes to keep the buses running.

"We're doing our best to keep them running," he explained. "In addition to sanitizing the buses we're going to install sanaitizer dispensers on all our buses."

Those will be installed at the end of this week, or beginning of next week.