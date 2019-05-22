GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City council has unanimously adopted a new plan to reduce deadly traffic accidents.

The two-year 'Vision Zero Greensboro' action plan adopted at the May 21 meeting, will focus on infrastructure improvements, policy changes, education, and community engagement.

The plan was implemented with the help of the community, who identified distracted drivers, running red lights and speeding as their top safety concerns via an online survey.

“We have identified 40 strategies we can deploy in the next two years,” said Adam Fischer, director of the Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT), which has led the Vision Zero Greensboro effort. “We’re going to expand our data collection and analysis, employ community policing methods to reinforce and incentivize safe behaviors, implement a rapid-response task force, re-establish automated camera red-light violation enforcement, research the possibility of automated speed enforcement, and much more. We are going to have to make Vision Zero a top priority in our community and take bold actions if we are going to significantly reduce fatal crashes.”

By 2040 Vision Zero Greensboro wants to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by reducing incidents a little each year.

“By implementing Vision Zero Greensboro, the City recognizes that traffic fatalities and serious injuries are largely preventable,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “The City recognizes that reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries will take time, effort, resources, and the community’s help. Let’s work together to make Greensboro safer!”

