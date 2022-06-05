Greensboro city council approves plan to increase emergency fund

The Local Government Commission recommended cities and counties have a certain amount on hand, and Greensboro needed more.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council approved a plan to increase the city's emergency fund. The Local Government Commission recommended cities and counties have a certain amount on hand, and Greensboro needed more.

On May 3, Greensboro City Council approved a plan to meet a more recent recommendation from the Local Government Commission.

"As of January of this year, they (LGC) recommended that each city and county have a minimum fund balance of 25% we did not, so we were having a discussion on how to get there," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. "The LGC did not give us a time period. They just said give us a plan."

Mayor Vaughan said the city estimates they need $9 million to meet that 25% goal.



RELATED: Greensboro to vote on renaming part of Bragg street after commissioner Carolyn Coleman

"Ultimately, we decided to get to that 25% within seven years," Vaughan said.

City staff presented the council with three plans. Council picked one they modified with several financial strategies, and if necessary, adjustments to property taxes.

"I wouldn't say that this generates a tax increase, so we as everybody knows property has been reevaluated, we need to look at what our tax rate is now and then reduce it down," Vaughan said.

The plan passed 8-1. Council Member Justin Outling was the only one opposed.

"Three options were presented to the city council by staff, but those recommendations were based on staff's sense of what the majority of city council wanted to do. There were other additional options for adding money to the emergency account, meeting that bare minimum 25% requirement that, unlike the staff recommendations or suggestions did not require the possibility of a tax increase," Outling said.