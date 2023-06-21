City Council approves budget increasing Greensboro police salary

The budget is approved for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Council approved the $751.3 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Wednesday.

The proposed budget supports the goal of attracting qualified candidates for recruitment while retaining the experienced, knowledgeable, and veteran officers currently serving the City of Greensboro.

With the support of Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, leadership within the City Manager's Office, City Council, and the community, the starting salary for Greensboro Police Officers will increase by more than 18% from $46,367 to $55,000 per year.

As a result, all officers will see an increase in their respective salaries. The approved 2023-2024 starting salary is supported by compensation market data and enables the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) to be competitive with surrounding agencies.

This is a historic raise for the GPD and makes the starting salary one of the most competitive compared to similar cities and agencies in North Carolina.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.