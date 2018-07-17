GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At Tuesday night's city council meeting, there will be once proposal discussed to sell a piece of land at 201 North Eugene Street in downtown Greensboro.
The land would be used as an eventual parking deck.
According to the city:
Eugene Street Parking Deck
Estimated construction cost: $20 million
Estimated annual operating, maintenance and debt cost: $3 million
Capacity: 800-1,000 parking spaces
Tonight the City Council will look to purchase the piece of land for $5.5 million.
