GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At Tuesday night's city council meeting, there will be once proposal discussed to sell a piece of land at 201 North Eugene Street in downtown Greensboro.

The land would be used as an eventual parking deck.

According to the city:

Eugene Street Parking Deck

Estimated construction cost: $20 million

Estimated annual operating, maintenance and debt cost: $3 million

Capacity: 800-1,000 parking spaces

-----------

Tonight the City Council will look to purchase the piece of land for $5.5 million.

© 2018 WFMY