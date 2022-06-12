Greensboro city council discuss expanding social districts and more money for urban loop project

Not all city council members were on board with expanding the social district downtown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Among the biggest topics at Greensboro's City Council meeting, Tuesday was whether or not to expand the downtown social district.

The meeting started with calls to push back discussions on that expansion.

In the spring, the council approved a social district along Elm Street that allows people to carry alcoholic drinks around and even into participating businesses.

Councilmembers were set to vote on whether to expand downtown's district and whether to add a new one on State Street.

District Three commissioner Zack Matheny, who also leads Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, argued against expanding the social district.

State Street businesses hoped to have the new one in place by the Christmas holiday. Matheny argued that there needed to be more time to develop those plans.

He said he does not agree with the proposed expansion downtown. Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she supports the plan.

"The management of the Tanger Center doesn't want cups coming into the Tanger Center," Matheny, "They will not be issuing cups coming out of the Tanger Center. So arbitrarily drawing the Tanger Center doesn't make sense."

He also said he was against the idea of allowing drinks in Center City Park.

Council members agreed to separate the items and vote on them at different times. The State Street Social District will be discussed again at the December 20 meeting.

The possibility of expanding downtown's Social District will be brought back up in January.

The city did approve more funding for the nearly completed Urban Loop project. $663,556 will go toward moving water and sewer lines along the project's right of way.