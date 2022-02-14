Greensboro city council to consider bringing Lidl to town

The Greensboro city council will vote Tuesday on a measure that would bring a Lidl grocery store to South Elm Street.

The measure would approve selling the property located at 734 S. Elm St. Lidl would pay $1.4 million for the spot.

The Redevelopment Commission of Greensboro currently owns the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines this area as a food desert.

The USDA defines food deserts as "low-income census tracts with a substantial number or share of residents with low levels of access to retail outlets selling healthy and affordable foods."

The grocery store would be between 25,000-36,000 square feet.

In addition to a grocery store, the deal also includes at least 100 parking spaces.

The South Elm Street Redevelopment Plan was adopted by the city council in February 2006.

The Redevelopment Commission executed a master development agreement with the South Elm Development Group in June 2013 to help bring in developers and companies to the area.