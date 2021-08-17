Greensboro City Council member Michelle Kennedy resigns

Michelle Kennedy was elected as an At-Large Council representative in 2017. Her term was set to expire in 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council member Michelle Kennedy announced Tuesday she will resign from her position, effective immediately.

The announcement was made during the City Council meeting. Kennedy was elected as an At-Large Council representative in 2017. Her term was set to expire in 2022.

The city will hold a discussion about replacing her seat at an upcoming meeting.