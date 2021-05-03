Greensboro City Council to consider $1.6 million in incentives for children’s clothing manufacturer

According to city officials, the company is considering Greensboro with other cities in the U.S. for the establishment of a new warehouse and more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to consider economic incentives for children’s clothing manufacturer Lollytogs LTD.

According to city officials, the company is considering Greensboro with other cities in the United States for the establishment of a new warehouse and distribution center. The company would move into a new facility on North Summit Avenue in Greensboro.

Officials said the company requested the city provide an economic development incentive for more than $1.6 million. If approved, the company would bring 116 new jobs to the area and a projected investment of $57.3 million.

City officials said the new jobs would pay an average annual wage of $46,021.

According to city officials, Lollytogs will not move to Greensboro if the incentives are denied.

The Guilford County Commission will also hold a public hearing Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for its own set of incentives for Lollytogs.