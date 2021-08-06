Greensboro city councils returning to virtual setting

The city said they're making the change because of rising COVID-19 numbers and concerns over the delta variant.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro announced Friday that all city council and commission meetings will return to a virtual format.

The city said concerns over the delta variant and rising COVID-19 numbers prompted the change.

Council meetings switched to a hybrid format on April 6. The last fully in-person meeting was on Mar. 31, 2020.

The city council's next meeting is scheduled for August 17. Meetings will take place over Zoom.