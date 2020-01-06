x
Greensboro under curfew starting Monday night

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared a curfew following two days of protests in the downtown area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan is enacting a citywide curfew beginning Monday night at 8 p.m. 

Vaughan issued the following statement on her Facebook page

"I am issuing a citywide CURFEW effective immediately from 8:00pm - 6:00am, to be in effect until modified or rescinded. ￼Please plan accordingly. It will restrict travel within the city limits."

Vaughan continued her post saying a declaration for the curfew will be coming soon. 

Raleigh city officials are also enacting a curfew starting Monday night. 

Greensboro's curfew comes after two days of protests in the downtown area. The demonstrations were peaceful for most of those days. However, some outsiders went on to vandalize businesses once the protests were over. 

