GREENSBORO, N.C. — Need a face mask? The City of Greensboro is providing them to residents for free.

The City is partnering with Cone Health and United Way of Greater Greensboro to provide free face coverings for those in need, beginning Wednesday, April 29.

Greensboro residents can pick up one face covering for each member of their home while supplies last at the following locations:

Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 3 pm

United Way of Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St., Wednesdays only from 10 am to 3 pm

The face coverings will be made of reusable fabric. The recommendation is to wear the face covering at all times when you’re in public, where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

