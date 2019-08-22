GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is investing in itself and its infrastructure. Upgrades were top of mind at Tuesday night's city council meeting in Greensboro.

City leaders approved a grant, worth just over one and a half million dollars to upgrade the sewer system. The grant is expected to help create jobs and bring new development opportunities to east Greensboro. You can also expect to see more changes around Elm Street and Bellemeade in downtown.

The city also approved plans to invest more than a million dollars into a streetscape design project.

