Greensboro city leaders push for neighborhood watches

The council members are asking for your feedback at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city leaders hope neighborhood watch groups will help put a stop to an uptick in violence.

A 14-year-old was accused of killing a man at a High Point Convenience store. A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting at Four Seasons Town Centre. Tuesday, a Greensboro teenager was shot while waiting for his school bus.

Guilford County has seen a rise in crime for the last year and a half.

A few weeks ago, 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers died in a shooting while playing video games. That shooting along with others in recent weeks lead Greensboro City Councilmembers Goldie Wells and Sharon Hightower to push for neighborhood watches.

"Every person in the city should be able to come home and close their door and feel like they're safe," Wells said.

They want community input in a virtual town hall scheduled for Thursday.

"When we don't have a connection to our neighbors, then we don't really have a neighborhood," Wells said. "We need to have neighbors concerned about neighbors to make strong neighborhoods."

In neighborhoods along Martin Luther King Jr. drive and Smith Homes, Arthur Durham and others work to end violence by creating relationships.

"We want to give an individual the best chance to change and get out of that life. You have to be 100% authentic and genuine in all the relationships that you build," Durham said.

He's part of Gate City Coalition Cure Violence. Their data shows building connections makes a difference.

"The numbers went down. The aggravated assault went down, simple assault, domestic violence everything across-the-board went down in the area of Cure Violence," Durham said.

Durham said he's had conversations with Councilwoman Wells. He also said neighborhood watches help but said he has questions about what resources they would get.

"What are you going to do for them to make sure their help is appreciated and they're protected," Durham said.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland asked Wells about how city leaders could encourage watches.

"Our key in all of this is we have to be intentional about what we want to see happen," Wells said. "One thing is having good leaders who are concerned about their neighborhood."