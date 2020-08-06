Officials said meals will be offered starting next Monday to July 30 and said two meals will be given on Thursdays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three Greensboro city neighborhood parks will offer free meals to those in need starting next Monday for people 18 and under.

City officials said parks include Hannaford, Maywood, and Woodmere which will offer free grab and go lunches from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Parks and Recreation meal locations include:

Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford Street

Maywood Park, 2009 Maywood Street

Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Drive

City officials said the summer meals program is a partnership between the Guilford County Schools Nutrition Department, the US Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program and the City of Greensboro.

Visit Guilford County Schools’ website for more information about meal distributions.

