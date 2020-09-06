'It made it real,' Greensboro Police officers, city employees take unity walk

The walk through downtown included a nearly nine minute silent remembrance for George Floyd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city workers walked, stood and even kneeled to remember George Floyd.

It was all part of a unity walk through downtown organized by the city manager's office Tuesday. Greensboro Police officers and Chief Brian James joined the crowd.

"It just gives an opportunity to think about what we do going forward," said Chief James who announced policy changes for the department Monday.

City employees walked through downtown before arriving at the Melvin Municipal Office Building.

They paused there for eight minutes and 46 seconds--the length of time Minneapolis officials say former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck.

Chief James along with a few of his officers kneeled during that time.

"It made it real," said James, "Just to think about what actually happened at the hands of another police officer, although in another state still in the same profession."

Other city departments are looking at changes too.

Assistant City Manager Kimberly Sowell says everything from late fees for water bills and library books are being examined.

"Are there practices there where we are disproportionately impacting other segments of our community? Let's look at how we assess those fees," said Sowell.

Sowell said the city is creating an initiative called Reflecting on And Considering Experiences (RACE) Greensboro. It will be a feedback program that asks residents to send video messages sharing concerns.