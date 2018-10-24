GREENSBORO (WFMY) - A piece of Greensboro history will be torn down next week to make way for a new research complex at NC A&T University.

The former Hayes-Taylor YMCA building will be demolished to start construction on the Engineering Research and Innovation Complex (ERIC).

The YMCA was built in 1939 at the corner of East Market and North Dudley Streets as the first YMCA in town to allow African-Americans. Caesar Cone II donated $50,000 to facilitate the building and named the building in honor of his butler, Andrew Taylor, and cook, Sallie Hayes. The YMCA is an often-referenced site in the city's civil rights history.

NC A&T officials and community members will be part of a ceremony Monday at 2 p.m. to raze the YMCA and break ground on ERIC.

In the 2016 primary election, North Carolina voters approved the $2-billion Connect NC bond that included a $90-million provision for NC A&T. A&T says the ERIC will deepen the university’s engineering instruction and research capacities.

