GREENSBORO, N.C. — We don't need any more rain in Greensboro right now, especially coming on the heels of extreme flooding Wednesday night. People dealt with chest deep floodwaters, submerged cars, and building damage as the water kept rising.

Many continue to clean up after round one of storms - and at the same time - plan ahead for more flooding.

Anthony Alcantara lives at Revolution Mill and says he made the right call in moving his car to higher ground on Wednesday night. He says past storms taught him to take the Buffalo Creek flood threat seriously.

"It made me think, I don't even bother parking on the side, just go ahead and move over there," he said.

Others at Revolution Mill weren't so lucky, as floodwaters swallowed up more than a dozen cars.

"You would never think something that small could be that large in scale," said Seth Mapes, "Just to see it happening and then hear that it was the largest it's ever been over here is pretty incredible."

Mapes owns the new Bearded Goat bar at Revolution Mill, and says luckily there's no damage inside. But, it was a close call.

The Greensboro Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team was busy, responding to more than 40 water rescues Wednesday night.

"We went from ankle deep in the water to chest deep in the water," explained firefighter Luke Easter.

The teams are geared up for more rounds of rain and anything else that could come their way, with brand new equipment to help save lives.

"We were prepared for it, we set our gear up for it," Easter said, "We are trying to get information out there to the citizens of Greensboro to take it seriously."

Taking it seriously means turning around if you see standing water while you're driving.

But, if you do get stuck, the Swift Water Rescue Team says don't hesitate to call 911.

RELATED: Not Again! More Flooding Happening in Greensboro Thursday Night

RELATED: Is There Anything That Can Be Done To Help Greensboro's Flooding Problem?

RELATED: 'Two Months Worth of Rain' -- in Just 5 Hours in Greensboro

RELATED: Revolution Mill Parking Lot Turns Into Lake In Greensboro