Greensboro clothing shop owner tightening up security after break in

The owner of Gold Bills Clothing says about $2,500 of merchandise was stolen, along with his PlayStation 5.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro clothing store owner is cleaning up after someone broke in and stole thousands of dollars of merchandise that he relies on for his livelihood.

Greensboro Police are investigating.

James Murrell opened his storefront for Gold Bills Clothing on Randleman Road about a year ago.

"It's definitely an experience I didn't want to go through being a store owner," Murrell said.

Murrell said he got an alert around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday from his security system that the motion sensors were going off. He initially ignored it because he had a false alarm last month.

"When it sent me something saying the front door was open that’s when I called the police," Murrell said.

He found a large rock on the doorstep that he believes was used to smash the glass on the door. He said they took about $2,500 worth of merchandise and his PlayStation 5.

"They took some varsity jackets which are custom. I made those and they took some tracksuits, about 15 tracksuits of all different sizes," Murrell said.

He started designing five years ago as a student at UNC Greensboro. The store's duck logo symbolizes more than a brand.

"When you see a duck on top of the water, it always looks calm but what you don't see is how underneath the water, the feet are always working," Murrell said. "I use that to relate to us because sometimes you can't see our talents but we are always working."

Murrell sold online and even out of his car as more people became interested in his designs.

"It was kind of a back up plan while things were happening in college, but I ended up really jumping into it and pursuing it," Murrell said. "That's when it really started to takeoff and I did up putting my all into it."

He quit his job and opened the storefront in October of 2020.

Now he's facing repairs with a hard-learned lesson, knowing his security cameras were turned off during the robbery.

"I definitely want to try to prevent this in the future and to get the cameras working 24/7," Murrell said.