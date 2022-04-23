25 years later, Greensboro mother still searching for son's killer

Robert "Mickey" Ledwell was shot and killed at his home on April 28, 1997. His mother hasn't given up on finding his killer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Patricia Roberts is still holding out hope that someone will come forward with new information about the murder of her son nearly 25 years ago.

Robert "Mickey" Ledwell was shot and killed outside of his home in the Overland Heights area of Greensboro on April 28, 1997. The crime remains unsolved. Ledwell was just 29 years old.

"I would tell his killer that you really have hurt my family, his mother, truly bad because I know for a fact my son was a good person," said Roberts.

When Roberts was told the news of her son's death by police, she said she fell to the ground in the rain. She said, even after nearly 25 years, it still takes its toll.

"The hurt is still there," Roberts said. "Some days, I (have) really bad days. It doesn’t come often but it comes more than I would like to be reminded of it."

Roberts has spent years advocating against gun violence, holding rallies and marches, while trying to keep Mickey's story alive.

"I really dug deep trying to find out who this killer was because it has really bothered me so long (for) all these years haunting me and my family," said Roberts. "I feel like I just lost a great son that intended to be here to experience life at his age."

Ledwell worked at Guilford Mills and Roberts described him as a happy man.

"He was just a great person and he liked to tease a lot, joking. (He) always (kept) a smile on your face," said Ledwell.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 and there is a Governor's Reward of $5,000 as well.