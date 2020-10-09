Greensboro College Coach Randy Tuggle passes away after battle with cancer

Coach Randy Tuggle died following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro College community is mourning the passing of head Women’s Basketball Coach, Randy Tuggle.

Tuggle died following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Randy was a longtime friend and colleague, who inspired not only the young women he coached but everyone in the Greensboro College community," Pride Athletic Director Kim Strable, said.

Tuggle is the winningest coach in program history with 198 victories. He led the Pride to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2011 and was named USA South and D3Hoops.com Coach of the Year. Tuggle is also credited with coaching and recruiting 17 All-Conference selections, two USA South Rookies and Players of the Year, and two All-Americans.



"Randy Tuggle was one of the most successful coaches in Greensboro College Athletics history, his record and accolades are well documented, well-earned and much respected," Greensboro College President Dr. Larry Czarda said. "But, Coach Tuggle meant so much more on campus and to his teams and all GC students."