'An inspirational leader' | Greensboro College grieving the loss of student-athlete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College is mourning the unexpected loss of one of its own, according to the University's website.

The university said Shy'heem Requan Khalil Clemons died in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

Clemons was a starting running back at the university for two seasons and planned to return for his junior year in August.

Greensboro College said Clemons was a well-known friendly face around campus and an inspiring leader on the school's football team. He was always in the spotlight as a running back and receiver as his hands were sure to make plays.

The university said many will remember his outstanding performances on the Pride field.

Greensboro College President, Lawrence D. Czarda, reflected upon the sudden passing of 'Shy' in the following statement:

"Greensboro College grieves the untimely loss of a promising and talented young student-athlete. While there are no words to adequately describe our community's loss, we all hope that everyone will keep Shy'heem's family, teammates, and friends in their thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Our memories of Shy'heem will be a part of our campus community forever more."

Head Football Coach Tyler Card also released a statement about Shy'heem in reflection:

"This is a great tragedy for the Pride Football Family. Shy was a member of my first recruiting class when I started at Greensboro College and a major foundation of what we have created here today. I can't stop thinking about his great attitude and personality that could get everyone smiling yet locked in at the same time. Shy was a hard worker on and off the field. He was proud to be a part of the Pride Family and exemplified it to the fullest. He will be missed but not forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his mother and family."

Pride Director of Athletics Kim Strable gathered his thoughts as he remembered what kind of leader Clemons was.

"We could not be more deeply saddened to have lost such an inspirational leader on our Pride football team. His brief but impactful life as a part of the Greensboro College community will be most remembered as a service leader and a difference-maker, and we mourn with all those who loved him dearly."

Students at home for the summer or residing off-campus locally are encouraged to speak to the Dean of Students Shana Plasters concerning grief support. She can be reached via email or on the phone at 336-272-7102, ext. 5406, and can share information about campus resources.

