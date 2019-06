RALEIGH, N.C. — Greensboro College is mourning the loss of one of its own.

A 21-year-old student died in an accident while working his summer job at a landscaping business in Raleigh on Monday, school officials confirmed.

The school says Matthew Ellis was a rising senior, majoring in theatre and acting.

He performed in many productions at the school.

His funeral is on Friday in Chapel Hill. We've reached out to Raleigh Police to learn more about the circumstances surrounding his death.