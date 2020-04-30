GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of people left their homes Wednesday to get their hands on a free face mask provided by the City of Greensboro. The masks were passed out at the United Way and the Melvin Municipal building, downtown.

Carson Morency and his family were happy to finally get a hold of masks.

"It's really good because we’ve been really looking for them and they don’t have them anywhere," said Morency.

The masks went fast at the United Way.

They ran out of 2,000 masks quickly, leaving many people in line - without what they came for.

"I was like aww man they ran out,” said a Greensboro health care worker. “I was a little disappointed but it's okay.”

All afternoon folks drove by disappointed to see the 'sorry out of masks' sign posted outside.

The Melvin Municipal pickup site had supplies throughout the day.

"This is like the fifth time I’ve gone somewhere and they’ve given out supplies or free food,” said Dorthea Mckee after getting a mask. “This is the first time I’ve been successful so I’m excited."

8,000 face coverings were given out between both locations.

The city said the masks are coming from three local vendors.

The city is getting masks as they're made but can't say whether they'll have masks on a daily basis.

The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation paid for the masks.

They're made of reusable fabric, and families are allowed one mask per member.

“I'd just like to say thank you to the city of Greensboro for their generosity and concern,” said Marie Antwon, a Greensboro resident.

The city recommends wearing the masks at all times in public when social distancing can't be done.

Masks will not be available at the United Way until next Wednesday.

Face coverings will be available at the Municipal building Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

