GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new month means new bills but as many struggle to pay, tenants at one Greensboro apartment complex are getting some help.

"It's been pretty hard," said Sally Schumann who was supposed to start a new job when coronavirus hit.

Now paying the bills on the apartment they've called home for three years rests solely on her husband Daniel Schumann's income as a truck driver--but he said loads were few and far between in April.

"All of a sudden I went from making great money to making zilch so I was completely taken by surprise," said Daniel Schumann.

Sally Schumann was able to pay May's utility bill well ahead of time but they didn't have the money for their rent payment. Then, they got a letter from their apartment complex with an offer for help.

Their complex, The Madison at Adams Farm is one of many across the country getting rent relief through Arbor Realty Trust's Arbor Rental Assistance Program.

Eligible renters must show proof that their income is affected by the coronavirus and then the company covers the cost of rent. It's not a grant and the money does need to be paid back.

"These tenants really do want to make their rent payments, it's just that they have trouble," said Arbor Realty Trust CEO Ivan Kaufman, "let them get their business affairs in order, their jobs in order and over a period of time they'll pay us back when it suits them and when it makes a lot of sense."

The Schumanns sent in their application and are waiting to hear if they are approved.

"We're flabbergasted that they're doing this for us," said Daniel Schumann.

Not everyone is getting the help the Schumanns are but many renters still have options and help available.

Some other complexes are making adjustments like waiving late fees for rent.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has extended its stop on evictions through May 15th--which means you cannot be kicked out for inability to pay right now.

Legal experts said those landlords can still evict you later when the courts reopen if you don't pay your bills.

The Schumanns encouraged others to pay attention to any mail from your apartment complex or landlord--that was how they found out about the rent relief program.

Legal experts said you should contact your landlord if you have issues paying your rent right now and see if there is a payment plan you can work out.

